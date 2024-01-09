Morgan Stanley Upgrades CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for CrowdStrike Holdings (NasdaqGS:CRWD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.45% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for CrowdStrike Holdings is 244.42. The forecasts range from a low of 173.72 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.45% from its latest reported closing price of 261.28.

The projected annual revenue for CrowdStrike Holdings is 3,018MM, an increase of 5.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1772 funds or institutions reporting positions in CrowdStrike Holdings. This is an increase of 122 owner(s) or 7.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWD is 0.47%, an increase of 12.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.73% to 178,936K shares. The put/call ratio of CRWD is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,625K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,649K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 17.86% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 5,406K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,311K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 48.43% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,059K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,069K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 18.04% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 4,759K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,823K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 16.40% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,246K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,010K shares, representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 84.28% over the last quarter.

Crowdstrike Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

