Morgan Stanley Upgrades Corpay (CPAY)

Fintel reports that on January 26, 2026, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.86% Upside

As of January 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Corpay is $362.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $318.15 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.86% from its latest reported closing price of $324.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Corpay is 4,968MM, an increase of 15.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 26.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corpay. This is an decrease of 81 owner(s) or 5.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPAY is 0.27%, an increase of 4.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.21% to 73,708K shares. The put/call ratio of CPAY is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,428K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,568K shares , representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPAY by 22.91% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 4,128K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,856K shares , representing an increase of 6.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPAY by 45.33% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,823K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,856K shares , representing a decrease of 27.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPAY by 35.44% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,276K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,289K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPAY by 20.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,156K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,089K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPAY by 12.37% over the last quarter.

