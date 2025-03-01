Morgan Stanley Upgrades Corebridge Financial, Inc. - Preferred Security (CRBD)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Corebridge Financial, Inc. - Preferred Security (NYSE:CRBD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 684K shares.

PCSFX - Capital Securities Fund Class S holds 110K shares.

Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fund holds 80K shares.

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 80K shares.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Preferred Income Fund holds 75K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.