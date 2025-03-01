News & Insights

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Corebridge Financial, Inc. - Preferred Security (CRBD)

March 01, 2025 — 05:25 am EST

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Corebridge Financial, Inc. - Preferred Security (NYSE:CRBD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CRBD / Corebridge Financial, Inc. - Preferred Security Shares Held by Institutions

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 684K shares.

PCSFX - Capital Securities Fund Class S holds 110K shares.

Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fund holds 80K shares.

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 80K shares.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Preferred Income Fund holds 75K shares.

