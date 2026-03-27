Morgan Stanley Upgrades Chord Energy (CHRD)

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Chord Energy (NasdaqGS:CHRD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.62% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Chord Energy is $131.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $177.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.62% from its latest reported closing price of $145.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chord Energy is 4,573MM, a decrease of 0.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 31.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chord Energy. This is an decrease of 445 owner(s) or 49.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRD is 0.15%, an increase of 40.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.23% to 51,325K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRD is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 2,053K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,775K shares , representing an increase of 13.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,002K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,167K shares , representing a decrease of 58.19%.

American Century Companies holds 1,860K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares , representing an increase of 33.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 39.40% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,810K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares , representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,244K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares , representing an increase of 15.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 5.56% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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