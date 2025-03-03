Morgan Stanley Upgrades Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.44% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill is $67.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.58 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.44% from its latest reported closing price of $53.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chipotle Mexican Grill is 12,180MM, an increase of 7.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 65.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,625 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMG is 0.35%, an increase of 70.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.73% to 1,411,932K shares. The put/call ratio of CMG is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 52,800K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,919K shares , representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 44,551K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,192K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 5.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,698K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,412K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 39,525K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,570K shares , representing a decrease of 7.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 4.85% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,884K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,868K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,700 restaurants as of September 30, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 94,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Coloradoin 1993.

