Morgan Stanley Upgrades Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Fintel reports that on March 23, 2026, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.60% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cheniere Energy is $268.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $232.30 to a high of $312.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.60% from its latest reported closing price of $287.26 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Cheniere Energy is 19,581MM, an increase of 0.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 90.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,477 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheniere Energy. This is an decrease of 657 owner(s) or 30.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNG is 0.37%, an increase of 33.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.18% to 193,903K shares. The put/call ratio of LNG is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 4,009K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares , representing an increase of 54.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 72.64% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 3,890K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,449K shares , representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 17.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,883K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,978K shares , representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 21.88% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,868K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares , representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 16.73% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,764K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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