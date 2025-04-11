Morgan Stanley Upgrades Carnival Corporation (LSE:0EV1)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Carnival Corporation (LSE:0EV1) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.74% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Carnival Corporation is 28.38 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 13.73 GBX to a high of 34.66 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 62.74% from its latest reported closing price of 17.44 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carnival Corporation is 24,791MM, a decrease of 2.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,560 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnival Corporation. This is an increase of 131 owner(s) or 9.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0EV1 is 0.12%, an increase of 48.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.11% to 847,128K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 36,099K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,369K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0EV1 by 39.55% over the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 31,920K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,696K shares , representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0EV1 by 85.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,763K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,262K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0EV1 by 35.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,119K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,457K shares , representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0EV1 by 35.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,228K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,027K shares , representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0EV1 by 35.60% over the last quarter.

