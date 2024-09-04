Morgan Stanley Upgrades Astera Labs (ALAB)

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Astera Labs (NasdaqGS:ALAB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.26% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Astera Labs is $70.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 81.26% from its latest reported closing price of $39.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Astera Labs is 310MM, an increase of 34.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astera Labs. This is an increase of 100 owner(s) or 43.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALAB is 0.37%, an increase of 9.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.81% to 54,928K shares. The put/call ratio of ALAB is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Intel holds 5,903K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,042K shares , representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 20.70% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 4,169K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company.

Atreides Management holds 2,776K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,666K shares , representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 22.20% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,442K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares , representing an increase of 29.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 89.92% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,421K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares , representing an increase of 57.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 87.35% over the last quarter.

