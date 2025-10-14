Morgan Stanley Upgrades Alvotech (ALVO)

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Alvotech (NasdaqGM:ALVO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.96% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alvotech is $17.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 123.96% from its latest reported closing price of $7.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alvotech is 1,001MM, an increase of 77.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alvotech. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALVO is 0.31%, an increase of 4.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.64% to 20,501K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bracebridge Capital holds 2,705K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 1,564K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,868K shares , representing a decrease of 19.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALVO by 29.83% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,562K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,549K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALVO by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,390K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,401K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALVO by 14.00% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,334K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALVO by 8.54% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.