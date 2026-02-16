Morgan Stanley Upgrades Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Allegro MicroSystems (NasdaqGS:ALGM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.70% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Allegro MicroSystems is $45.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 6.70% from its latest reported closing price of $42.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allegro MicroSystems is 1,223MM, an increase of 45.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 598 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegro MicroSystems. This is an decrease of 63 owner(s) or 9.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGM is 0.20%, an increase of 5.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.07% to 171,491K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGM is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 13,111K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,825K shares , representing a decrease of 28.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 30.74% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,165K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,998K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 20.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,347K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,731K shares , representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,312K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,255K shares , representing a decrease of 17.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 92.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,258K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,262K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 28.14% over the last quarter.

