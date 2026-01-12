Morgan Stanley Upgrades Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Fintel reports that on January 12, 2026, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Akamai Technologies (NasdaqGS:AKAM) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.68% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Akamai Technologies is $101.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $140.70. The average price target represents an increase of 14.68% from its latest reported closing price of $88.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Akamai Technologies is 4,257MM, an increase of 3.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akamai Technologies. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKAM is 0.14%, an increase of 10.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 154,260K shares. The put/call ratio of AKAM is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 5,795K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,062K shares , representing a decrease of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 16.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,704K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,756K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 12.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,183K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,347K shares , representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 55.72% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,149K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,175K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 12.51% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,580K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares , representing an increase of 47.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 77.06% over the last quarter.

