Morgan Stanley Reiterates RXO (RXO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 6, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of RXO (NYSE:RXO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.38% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for RXO is 23.17. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 6.38% from its latest reported closing price of 21.78.

The projected annual revenue for RXO is 4,660MM, an increase of 3.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 659 funds or institutions reporting positions in RXO. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXO is 0.13%, an increase of 12.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.70% to 117,510K shares. The put/call ratio of RXO is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 15,274K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,279K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 25.70% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 12,675K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,490K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,602K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,495K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 8.66% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,555K shares.

