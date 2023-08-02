Morgan Stanley Reiterates Pharvaris (PHVS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.29% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pharvaris is 18.07. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 6.29% from its latest reported closing price of 17.00.

The projected annual revenue for Pharvaris is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pharvaris. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 9.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHVS is 0.91%, an increase of 86.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 21,921K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 3,247K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,232K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,181K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 2,420K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

venBio Partners holds 2,279K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,297K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHVS by 26.99% over the last quarter.

Pharvaris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. The company brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE.

