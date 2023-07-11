Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equitable Holdings (EQH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.33% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equitable Holdings is 37.00. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 35.33% from its latest reported closing price of 27.34.

The projected annual revenue for Equitable Holdings is 13,597MM, a decrease of 0.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.06.

Equitable Holdings Declares $0.22 Dividend

On May 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 received the payment on June 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $27.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.73%, the lowest has been 1.97%, and the highest has been 5.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 882 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equitable Holdings. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQH is 0.31%, a decrease of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.10% to 391,427K shares. The put/call ratio of EQH is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 32,503K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,669K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 18.09% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 23,480K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,606K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 10.39% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 18,167K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,168K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 20.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,131K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,011K shares, representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 21.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,189K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,228K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 18.59% over the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings Background Information

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $809 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2020) and more than five million client relationships globally.

