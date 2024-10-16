Morgan Stanley Q3 Income Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $3.028 billion, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $2.262 billion, or $1.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $15.383 billion from $13.273 billion last year.

Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $3.028 Bln. vs. $2.262 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.88 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $15.383 Bln vs. $13.273 Bln last year.

