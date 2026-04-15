Morgan Stanley Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.411 billion, or $3.43 per share. This compares with $4.157 billion, or $2.60 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.0% to $20.580 billion from $17.739 billion last year.

Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.411 Bln. vs. $4.157 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.43 vs. $2.60 last year. -Revenue: $20.580 Bln vs. $17.739 Bln last year.

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