Morgan Stanley (MS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $97.57, moving +0.55% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.15%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

Shares of the investment bank witnessed a loss of 3.28% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 16, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.66, marking a 33.87% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.28 billion, up 6.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.83 per share and revenue of $57.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.09% and +6.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Morgan Stanley possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Morgan Stanley has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.2 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.94.

It's also important to note that MS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.12.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

