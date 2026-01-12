Morgan Stanley (MS) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (MS) will report quarterly earnings of $2.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $17.32 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 5.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Morgan Stanley metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest Revenue' at $2.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total non-interest revenues' stands at $14.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Wealth Management- Transactional' of $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Wealth Management- Net interest income' reaching $1.99 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Book value per common share' will likely reach $63.87 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $58.98 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Return on average common equity' will reach 14.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Wealth Management - Total client assets' to come in at $6832.69 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6194.00 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total assets under management' should come in at $1823.49 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1666.00 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Assets under management - Liquidity and Overlay Services' will reach $601.68 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $569.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Assets under management - Fixed income' to reach $217.60 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $192.00 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets under management - Equity' should arrive at $344.65 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $312.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' will reach 6.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.9%.

Over the past month, shares of Morgan Stanley have returned +4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. Currently, MS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future.

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

