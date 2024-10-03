Morgan Stanley (MS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Morgan Stanley (MS) ended the recent trading session at $104.57, demonstrating a +0.05% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 4.36% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 17, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.63, signifying a 18.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $14.36 billion, indicating an 8.18% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.02 per share and revenue of $58.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.57% and +8.75%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Morgan Stanley. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.1% downward. Morgan Stanley is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Morgan Stanley has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.89 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.8, which means Morgan Stanley is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that MS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.07. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.