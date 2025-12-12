Morgan Stanley Maintains Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.60% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings is $4.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 30.60% from its latest reported closing price of $3.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Virgin Galactic Holdings is 467MM, an increase of 28,042.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 15.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPCE is 0.01%, an increase of 1.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 10,264K shares. The put/call ratio of SPCE is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,078K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares , representing an increase of 27.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 11.29% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 686K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares , representing an increase of 33.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 22.12% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 673K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares , representing an increase of 54.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 81.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 594K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares , representing an increase of 28.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 4.84% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 489K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 819K shares , representing a decrease of 67.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 66.99% over the last quarter.

