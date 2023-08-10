Morgan Stanley Maintains Snap One Holdings (SNPO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Snap One Holdings (NASDAQ:SNPO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.92% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Snap One Holdings is 12.37. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 11.92% from its latest reported closing price of 11.05.

The projected annual revenue for Snap One Holdings is 1,103MM, an increase of 2.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snap One Holdings. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 6.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNPO is 0.57%, an increase of 9.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 71,556K shares. The put/call ratio of SNPO is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

H&F Corporate Investors VIII holds 55,424K shares representing 72.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fpr Partners holds 7,538K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Indaba Capital Management holds 3,109K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 953K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNPO by 72.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 531K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Snap One Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Snap One provides a suite of products, services, and software to its network of professional do-it-for-me (“DIFM”) integrators that enable them to deliver smart living experiences for their residential and small business end users. The Company’s hardware and software portfolio includes leading proprietary and third-party offerings across connected, infrastructure, and entertainment categories. Additionally, Snap One provides technology-enabled workflow solutions to support integrators throughout the project lifecycle, enhancing their operations and helping them to profitably grow their businesses.

