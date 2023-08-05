Morgan Stanley Maintains Sight Sciences (SGHT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.50% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sight Sciences is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.50% from its latest reported closing price of 8.65.

The projected annual revenue for Sight Sciences is 94MM, an increase of 14.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sight Sciences. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 7.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGHT is 0.32%, an increase of 428.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 27,159K shares. The put/call ratio of SGHT is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D1 Capital Partners holds 5,852K shares representing 12.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kck holds 4,716K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,776K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 69,965.23% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 1,279K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,210K shares, representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 23.23% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,166K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475K shares, representing a decrease of 26.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 46.12% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 986K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258K shares, representing a decrease of 27.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 91.45% over the last quarter.

Sight Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2011, Sight Sciences develops and commercializes intelligently designed and engineered products that target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases. The company currently markets two products, the OMNI® Surgical System and the TearCare® System.

