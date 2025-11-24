Morgan Stanley Maintains Semtech (SMTC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Semtech (NasdaqGS:SMTC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.93% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Semtech is $74.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.93% from its latest reported closing price of $63.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Semtech is 1,224MM, an increase of 22.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.98, an increase of 61.46% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 700 funds or institutions reporting positions in Semtech. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTC is 0.25%, an increase of 16.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 137,774K shares. The put/call ratio of SMTC is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,374K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,112K shares , representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 71.93% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,159K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,323K shares , representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 26.10% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,692K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,120K shares , representing an increase of 12.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 68.90% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,763K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,275K shares , representing an increase of 39.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 89.84% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,608K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,318K shares , representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 37.14% over the last quarter.

