Morgan Stanley Maintains Sealed Air (SEE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.61% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sealed Air is $42.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.61% from its latest reported closing price of $36.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sealed Air is 6,149MM, an increase of 15.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 820 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sealed Air. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEE is 0.19%, an increase of 8.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 173,508K shares. The put/call ratio of SEE is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,123K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,545K shares , representing a decrease of 12.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 9.13% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,682K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,572K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 7.83% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 5,474K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,073K shares , representing a decrease of 10.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 8.70% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 5,341K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,366K shares , representing a decrease of 19.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 12.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,690K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,627K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 2.89% over the last quarter.

