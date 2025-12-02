Morgan Stanley Maintains RxSight (RXST) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of RxSight (NasdaqGM:RXST) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.36% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for RxSight is $9.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.36% from its latest reported closing price of $11.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RxSight is 152MM, an increase of 7.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in RxSight. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 11.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXST is 0.05%, an increase of 30.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.85% to 38,087K shares. The put/call ratio of RXST is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 2,193K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares , representing an increase of 56.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 40.92% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,834K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares , representing an increase of 27.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 43.96% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,754K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,253K shares , representing a decrease of 28.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 47.83% over the last quarter.

No Street GP holds 1,625K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares , representing an increase of 26.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 16.37% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,614K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,239K shares , representing an increase of 23.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 36.85% over the last quarter.

