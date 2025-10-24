Morgan Stanley Maintains Intel (INTC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Intel (NasdaqGS:INTC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.96% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intel is $25.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.96% from its latest reported closing price of $38.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intel is 89,139MM, an increase of 66.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.04.

There are 2,980 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intel. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTC is 0.28%, an increase of 19.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.83% to 3,273,506K shares. The put/call ratio of INTC is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 126,271K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123,117K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 9.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123,818K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120,315K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 9.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 97,563K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,802K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 10.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 90,001K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,176K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 16.11% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 80,298K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,984K shares , representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 1.38% over the last quarter.

