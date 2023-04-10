Morgan Stanley Maintains Eli Lilly And (LLY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Eli Lilly And (NYSE:LLY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.91% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eli Lilly And is $390.07. The forecasts range from a low of $272.70 to a high of $466.20. The average price target represents an increase of 5.91% from its latest reported closing price of $368.29.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Eli Lilly And is $30,424MM, an increase of 6.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Highview Capital Management holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 99.90% over the last quarter.

RPGEX - T. Rowe Price Global Growth Stock Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 51.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 36.37% over the last quarter.

LICAX - Lord Abbett International Equity Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 10.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 40.60% over the last quarter.

GHP Investment Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 0.83% over the last quarter.

First National holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 99.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4090 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eli Lilly And. This is an increase of 212 owner(s) or 5.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLY is 0.84%, a decrease of 5.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 886,575K shares. The put/call ratio of LLY is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Lilly & Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. It was founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today it remains true to that mission in all its work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.

See all Eli Lilly And regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.