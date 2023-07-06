Morgan Stanley Maintains Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.56% Upside
As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cushman & Wakefield is 13.04. The forecasts range from a low of 8.58 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 56.56% from its latest reported closing price of 8.33.
The projected annual revenue for Cushman & Wakefield is 7,460MM, a decrease of 25.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cushman & Wakefield. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWK is 0.18%, a decrease of 16.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 249,942K shares. The put/call ratio of CWK is 5.17, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Tpg Gp A holds 34,833K shares representing 15.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 10,464K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,982K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,966K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 17.66% over the last quarter.
Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,969K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,020K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 90.24% over the last quarter.
Harris Associates L P holds 7,601K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,287K shares, representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 15.88% over the last quarter.
Cushman & Wakefield Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services.
