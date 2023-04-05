Morgan Stanley Maintains Cullen (CFR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Cullen (NYSE:CFR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.13% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cullen is $144.40. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 42.13% from its latest reported closing price of $101.60.

The projected annual revenue for Cullen is $2,158MM, an increase of 27.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEQHX - Fidelity Hedged Equity Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PQBMX - PGIM QMA US Broad Market Index Fund Class R6 holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 96K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 78.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 378.06% over the last quarter.

MDPIX - Mid-cap Profund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 72.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 11.41% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST J.P. Morgan Global Thematic Portfolio holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 1.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 838 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cullen. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 6.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFR is 0.25%, a decrease of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 62,349K shares. The put/call ratio of CFR is 3.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

Cullen Frost Bankers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $40.1 billion in assets at September 30, 2020. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries.

