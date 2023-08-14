Morgan Stanley Maintains CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.20% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for CRISPR Therapeutics is 85.99. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 73.20% from its latest reported closing price of 49.65.

The projected annual revenue for CRISPR Therapeutics is 153MM, a decrease of 9.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -8.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 586 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRISPR Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRSP is 0.27%, a decrease of 16.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 69,905K shares. The put/call ratio of CRSP is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 7,338K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,990K shares, representing a decrease of 8.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 9.81% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,024K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,355K shares, representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 19.96% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 5,394K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,451K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 8.35% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,647K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,664K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 17.35% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 3,551K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,102K shares, representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 17.02% over the last quarter.

CRISPR Therapeutics Background Information

CRISPR Therapeutics Background Information

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

