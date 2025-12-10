Morgan Stanley Maintains Comcast (CMCSA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Comcast (NasdaqGS:CMCSA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.13% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Comcast is $36.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 36.13% from its latest reported closing price of $26.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Comcast is 127,115MM, an increase of 3.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comcast. This is an decrease of 192 owner(s) or 5.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCSA is 0.42%, an increase of 11.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.13% to 3,650,827K shares. The put/call ratio of CMCSA is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 119,707K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 119,088K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 13.26% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 116,177K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128,815K shares , representing a decrease of 10.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 25.38% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 112,568K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,272K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 14.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 105,712K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104,794K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 13.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 88,448K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,966K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 56.66% over the last quarter.

