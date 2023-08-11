Morgan Stanley Maintains Certara (CERT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.68% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Certara is 23.78. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 43.68% from its latest reported closing price of 16.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Certara is 383MM, an increase of 8.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Certara. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 13.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CERT is 0.16%, an increase of 21.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.84% to 128,905K shares. The put/call ratio of CERT is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 9,392K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,499K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 29.64% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,676K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company.

William Blair Investment Management holds 7,027K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,733K shares, representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 42.63% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 5,353K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,130K shares, representing a decrease of 14.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 24.71% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,878K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,251K shares, representing an increase of 16.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 73.11% over the last quarter.

Certara Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Certara optimizes R&D productivity, commercial value and patient outcomes through its unique portfolio of model-informed drug development, regulatory science, and market access solutions. In fact, 90+% of all novel drugs approved by the US FDA in the past six years were supported by Certara software or services. Its clients include 1,600 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 60 countries.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.