Morgan Stanley Maintains Advantage Solutions (ADV) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Advantage Solutions (NasdaqGS:ADV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 244.33% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Advantage Solutions is $2.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 244.33% from its latest reported closing price of $0.84 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Advantage Solutions is 4,364MM, an increase of 24.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advantage Solutions. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADV is 0.26%, an increase of 13.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 112,585K shares. The put/call ratio of ADV is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 15,450K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CVC Management Holdings II holds 15,290K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atairos Partners GP holds 10,986K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 9,988K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,395K shares , representing an increase of 25.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADV by 9.20% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,400K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,323K shares , representing a decrease of 108.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADV by 46.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.