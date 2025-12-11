Morgan Stanley Maintains Adobe (ADBE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Adobe (NasdaqGS:ADBE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.92% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Adobe is $466.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $272.70 to a high of $635.25. The average price target represents an increase of 35.92% from its latest reported closing price of $343.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Adobe is 27,160MM, an increase of 14.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.42, an increase of 11.05% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adobe. This is an decrease of 307 owner(s) or 7.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADBE is 0.45%, an increase of 7.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.48% to 378,272K shares. The put/call ratio of ADBE is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,702K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,746K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 10.29% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,097K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,095K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,118K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,085K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 55.76% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 8,794K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,957K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 16.54% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,882K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,277K shares , representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 93.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.