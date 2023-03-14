Morgan Stanley Lures Back $1.2 Million Janney Team

Morgan Stanley was able to lure back an advisor and his $1.2 million team from Janney Montgomery Scott. The firm hired Drew Pickard and Matthew Poser, who together manage about $150 million in assets, from Janney. The two advisors, who had made up the Pickard Poser Wealth Group at Janney, made the switch on March 3. The pair joined the Morgan Stanley Aventura, Florida office and report to complex manager William Van Scoyoc. Pickard is returning to Morgan Stanley after a 17-year hiatus. He first joined Morgan in 1996 and remained there for nine years until leaving for Janney. Poser started his career at NYLife Distributions in 2017 but left after a year for The Fred Alger & Company. He joined Janney in 2020. In a separate move, Morgan Stanley also nabbed a $2.5 million producer from Merrill Lynch. Keith Kulesa, a solo practitioner, managed around $325 million in assets for roughly 100 clients. Kulesa, who has twenty-five years of experience, had been with Merrill since 2021 and made the move on January 13th. Kulesa’s exit marks at least the eighth high-dollar departure from Merrill Lynch in the Denver area in two years.

Finsum:Morgan Stanley lured back a $1.2 million advisor and his team from Janney while reeling in a $2.5 million advisor from Merrill Lynch.

Morgan Stanley

advisors

recruiting

merrill lynch

