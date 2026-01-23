Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Mirion Technologies (MIR) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 23, 2026, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.45% Upside

As of January 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Mirion Technologies is $31.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 22.45% from its latest reported closing price of $25.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mirion Technologies is 944MM, an increase of 4.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 657 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirion Technologies. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIR is 0.30%, an increase of 10.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.81% to 297,494K shares. The put/call ratio of MIR is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 21,567K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,958K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Cooperman Leon G holds 8,383K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,125K shares , representing an increase of 15.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 12.91% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,662K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,988K shares , representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 3.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,168K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,020K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 35.74% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 5,756K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,536K shares , representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 48.99% over the last quarter.

