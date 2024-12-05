Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Assurant (AIZ) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.51% Upside

As of December 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Assurant is $233.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $214.12 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.51% from its latest reported closing price of $225.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Assurant is 11,325MM, a decrease of 3.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assurant. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIZ is 0.17%, an increase of 2.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 57,282K shares. The put/call ratio of AIZ is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,117K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,159K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 13.36% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,429K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares , representing an increase of 12.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 86.16% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,982K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 13.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,643K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 12.54% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,402K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 82.07% over the last quarter.

Assurant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Assurant, Inc. is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world's leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

