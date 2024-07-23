Morgan Stanley Downgrades Under Armour (WBAG:UAC)

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Under Armour (WBAG:UAC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Under Armour. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAC is 0.22%, an increase of 2.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 179,090K shares.

Bdt Capital Partners holds 52,954K shares representing 12.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,954K shares , representing an increase of 18.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAC by 0.00% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,938K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,871K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAC by 22.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,477K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,451K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAC by 21.66% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 5,307K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,502K shares , representing an increase of 15.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAC by 6.44% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,777K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,922K shares , representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAC by 23.54% over the last quarter.

