Morgan Stanley Downgrades ON Semiconductor (LSE:0KC4)

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for ON Semiconductor (LSE:0KC4) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.63% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for ON Semiconductor is 84.19 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 54.80 GBX to a high of 107.73 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 7.63% from its latest reported closing price of 78.22 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ON Semiconductor is 8,820MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,808 funds or institutions reporting positions in ON Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 63 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KC4 is 0.30%, an increase of 14.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 476,989K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 13,527K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,389K shares , representing an increase of 15.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KC4 by 13.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,456K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,527K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KC4 by 20.15% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 11,903K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,940K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KC4 by 71.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,765K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,520K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KC4 by 20.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,050K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,810K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KC4 by 20.22% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.