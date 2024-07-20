Morgan Stanley Downgrades Foot Locker (WBAG:FOOT)

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Foot Locker (WBAG:FOOT) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foot Locker. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOOT is 0.12%, an increase of 0.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.46% to 105,612K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. holds 11,469K shares representing 12.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,553K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,481K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOOT by 11.21% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,025K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,025K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOOT by 19.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,943K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOOT by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,744K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,407K shares , representing a decrease of 24.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOOT by 81.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.