Morgan Stanley Downgrades Dollar General (WBAG:DGEN)

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Dollar General (WBAG:DGEN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,768 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar General. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGEN is 0.27%, an increase of 7.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 244,440K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 25,215K shares representing 11.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,790K shares , representing an increase of 17.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGEN by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,719K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,217K shares , representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGEN by 11.13% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,551K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,982K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGEN by 19.53% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 7,091K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,145K shares , representing an increase of 13.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGEN by 3.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,966K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,906K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGEN by 16.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.