Morgan Stanley Downgrades AGCO (DB:AGJ)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2025, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for AGCO (DB:AGJ) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.02% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for AGCO is 103,58 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 80,63 € to a high of 126,22 €. The average price target represents an increase of 44.02% from its latest reported closing price of 71,92 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for AGCO is 14,928MM, an increase of 28.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 943 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGCO. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 5.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGJ is 0.21%, an increase of 4.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.54% to 92,332K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,504K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,850K shares , representing an increase of 56.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGJ by 118.29% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,427K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,527K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGJ by 38.37% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,902K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares , representing an increase of 84.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGJ by 450.39% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,840K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,929K shares , representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGJ by 0.25% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,744K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,704K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGJ by 6.49% over the last quarter.

