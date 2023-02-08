Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Blackstone Gso Senior Floating (BSL)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.79MM shares of Blackstone Gso Senior Floating (BSL). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.94MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone Gso Senior Floating. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BSL is 0.1776%, an increase of 4.2944%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.14% to 6,935K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank Of America holds 769,677 shares

Integrated Wealth Concepts holds 636,161 shares

Sit Investment Associates holds 538,352 shares

Guggenheim Capital holds 349,285 shares

Invesco holds 334,598 shares

Blackstone Gso Senior Floating Declares $0.10 Dividend

Blackstone Gso Senior Floating said on December 12, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 23, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $13.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.03%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.15%, the lowest has been 3.25%, and the highest has been 11.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.59 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19%.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund, formerly Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (the Fund), is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective to seek preservation of capital, consistent with its primary goal of high current income. The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio or loans and other fixed income instruments, including first- and second-lien loans and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in senior, secured floating rate loans (Senior Loans). The Fund invests in various sectors, including electronics/electric, business equipment and services, healthcare, building and development, and chemical & plastics. GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC serves as an investment advisor for the Fund.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

