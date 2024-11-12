Morgan Stanley Adjusts Stake in BT Group PLC

BT Group plc (GB:BT.A) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has adjusted its stake in BT Group PLC, with its total voting rights now at approximately 8.94%, down slightly from its previous position. This adjustment involves a combination of direct voting rights and financial instruments, reflecting strategic changes in Morgan Stanley’s investment approach. Such movements often draw attention from investors focused on the telecommunications sector and broader financial markets.

