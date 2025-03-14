More Weekly Losses as Trade War Continues

Stocks extended last week's selloff amid uncertain trade policy. Though the market rebounded Friday, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw modest gains on Wednesday with help from a tech rally, most of the week was marred by sharp losses. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 remained and slipped into correction territory, respectively, as they head for their fourth consecutive weekly losses, while the Dow is on track for its worst week in two years.

Meanwhile, encouraging inflation data came in the way of softer-than-expected producer price index (PPI) and consumer price index (CPI) readings this week. On Friday, consumer sentiment took a hit from ongoing tariff updates, however.

Companies Lower Forecasts

Plenty of companies issued downbeat annual guidance on economic uncertainty this week, including retailers Kohl's (KSS) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), as well as tech names UiPath (PATH) and SentinelOne (S). Delta Air Lines (DAL) lowered its forecast as well, while Ulta Beauty (ULTA) brushed off its lowered outlook during the broader-market rebound on Friday. Meanwhile, in the realm of earnings, Dollar General (DG) stock staged a bounce despite plans to close 96 general stores.

Stocks Moving on Trade Tensions

Bank stocks in particular pulled back to kick off the week, with JP Morgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C), and Morgan Stanley (MS) all sharply lower. Metal producers Alcoa (AA) and Nucor (NUE) entered the spotlight as tariffs on aluminum and steel went into effect, while several factors, including earnings guidance, have put pressure on software stocks Adobe (ADBE), Datadog (DDOG), and Dynatrace (DT).

Looking Toward the Week Ahead

The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) interest rate decision and subsequent commentary will be in focus next week as investors digest a slew of housing data. There are several earnings reports due out as well. In the meantime, check out Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's analysis of the Nasdaq's extended drawdown, as well as Schaeffer's Senior V.P. of Research Todd Salamone's deep dive into S&P 500 and Nasdaq support levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.