More Than Third of Advisors Plan to Retire Over Next Decade

According to a new research report from Cerulli Associates, financial advisors are retiring at a pace, faster than they can be replaced. The firm estimates that 109,000 financial advisors in the US will retire over the next decade. This is about 38% of all advisors in the US, representing about 42% of total assets. Overall, the industry needs to do a better job of investing in training programs and giving younger advisors more opportunities in client-facing and asset-gathering roles.

The report highlighted another trend as older, established advisors will continue to move into RIAs given more control and the ability to sell their practice. Currently, advisors over the age of 55, manage 56.7% of total assets, despite accounting for 42% of advisors.

RIAs and independent broker-dealers saw headcount growth of 856 and 685, respectively, in the first 9 months of 2023. In contrast, wirehouses lost 612 advisors. This has been the case since 2008, and Cerulli forecasts that the share of advisors at wirehouses will go from 15.1% to 13.4% over the next 5 years.

In contrast, RIAs are where growth is happening as most broker-dealers now offer some sort of RIA platform to entice recruits. There has also been consolidation, driven by private equity, with a total of 321 deals in 2023.

Finsum: Cerulli issued a new report which revealed that nearly 40% of advisors will be retiring over the next decade.

advisors

clients

wealth management

wirehouses

private equity

