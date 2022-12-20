More Likely to 5x First: Beyond Meat or Coupang

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) and Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) both disappointed a lot of investors. Beyond Meat, an early mover in the plant-based meat market, went public at $25 a share in May 2019. It skyrocketed to an all-time high of $234.90 two months later, but it's now worth about $14.

Coupang, the e-commerce leader in South Korea, went public at $35 last March. It closed at an all-time high of $50.45 a few days later, but it now trades at about $16. Both stocks plunged as investors fretted over their slowing growth, lack of profits, and high valuations. Inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro challenges exacerbated that selling pressure.

But now that most of the dust has settled, should investors buy either out-of-favor growth stock as a potential turnaround play? Let's see which might bounce back and generate a five-bagger gain first.

Beyond Meat faces existential challenges

Beyond Meat initially grew like a weed as restaurants and retailers scrambled to try out its plant-based meat products. That's why its revenue surged 239% in 2019, and why its stock soared after its IPO.

But in 2020, the pandemic disrupted its business as restaurants closed down. Retailers also lost their enthusiasm for its plant-based meat products, which cost significantly more than their animal-based counterparts, as the crisis curbed consumer spending on discretionary products. As a result, its revenue rose just 37% in 2020 and 14% in 2021.

Beyond Meat initially believed that 2022 would be a turnaround year for the company. In the first quarter of 2022, it predicted its revenue would rise between 21% and 33% for the full year. But it slashed that guidance to between just 1% and 12% growth in August. It reset its expectations again for a decline between 9% to 14% in November.

Beyond Meat blamed that slowdown on inflation, which further eroded the market's appetite for its pricier plant-based products. It also cited competitive headwinds and a drought of new restaurant and retail partnerships. As its top-line growth cools off, it's drowning in red ink. The company's net loss widened from $53 million in 2020 to $182 million, then expanded again to $299 million in the first nine months of 2022 as it only generated $339 million in revenue.

The liquidation of its excess inventories, its usage of free samples to attract new partners, and an ill-fated expansion into plant-based jerky with PepsiCo led to its widening losses. All those challenges suggest Beyond Meat's business is dangerously unsustainable, so its stock still can't be considered a bargain at 2 times this year's sales.

Coupang's fundamentals are gradually improving

Coupang's revenue rose 93% in 2020 after the pandemic drove more people to shop online. But in 2021, its revenue only increased 54% as those pandemic-induced headwinds waned. It then grew a mere 14% year over year in the first nine months of 2022 as it grappled with inflationary headwinds. Analysts expect its revenue to rise about 13% for the full year.

That slowdown drove away a lot of investors who had expected Coupang to become a high-growth e-commerce play like MercadoLibre. But as Coupang's growth cooled off, its profitability improved. Its net loss had widened from $463 million in 2020 to $1.54 billion in 2021, but narrowed year over year to just $194 million in the first nine months of 2022 as it generated roughly $15.3 billion in revenue. It also posted its first quarterly profit -- $91 million -- in the third quarter.

That profitability indicates economies of scale are kicking in for Coupang. The company operates fulfillment centers within 7 miles of 70% of South Korea's population. Combine that fact with its Prime-like Rocket Wow subscription service (which provides free next-day deliveries, food and grocery deliveries, free 30-day returns, access to its streaming video platform Coupang Play, and other perks) and Coupang is locking in more of its customers. It already reached 9 million Wow subscribers at the end of 2021, which represented 50% growth from 2020 and accounted for approximately half of its active customers.

Coupang probably won't become a hypergrowth e-commerce company like MercadoLibre because the South Korean e-commerce market is significantly smaller and more saturated than the Latin American market, but it could potentially generate low- to mid-teens revenue growth for years to come if it wipes out its smaller domestic competitors and consolidates the market. That's a promising outlook for a stock that trades at just 1.4 times this year's sales.

Which stock is the potential multibagger?

I'm not certain if Coupang can maintain its lead in the fragmented South Korean e-commerce sector, but it has a brighter future than Beyond Meat. After all, the plant-based meat company has yet to prove that its product isn't a passing fad. Coupang still looks cheap relative to its long-term growth potential, but Beyond Meat could fall further in this tough market. Therefore, I expect Coupang's stock to post a five-bagger gain much sooner than Beyond Meat, which might not even be around in a few more years.

Leo Sun has positions in Coupang and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Beyond Meat, Coupang, and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

