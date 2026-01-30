The More Defensive Way to Invest in Restaurant Stocks

Key Points

Franchise-based restaurants collect high-margin royalty revenue while avoiding restaurant-level risk.

The asset-light model produces reliable cash flow that can be consistently returned to shareholders.

The big restaurant brands, while mature, still benefit from scale and global reach.

10 stocks we like better than Yum! Brands ›

In the year ahead, restaurants are focused on restoring traffic and preserving profit margins after a rocky 2025. With customers seeking value and pushing back on price increases, franchise quick-service restaurants (QSRs) offer a lower-risk way to invest in the industry.

How franchise economics reduce risk

Restaurant stocks that deploy the franchise model earn royalties on sales rather than running their own stores. Franchisees cover the cost of new locations and handle labor and food costs.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

As a result, the model is highly scalable, with low capital requirements and operational risk. The financials are straightforward, with high-margin, recurring revenue driving predictable free cash flow that can be used for share repurchases and dividends.

Where royalties reign

McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) is the natural starting point for discussing franchises. Global same-store sales have outpaced U.S. results over the past two quarters. With around 60% of revenue generated overseas, McDonald's international presence is helping offset ongoing weakness in the U.S. with lower-income households.

Thanks to its size and capital-light model, the company has returned nearly $8 billion to shareholders annually through buybacks and dividends over the past few years.

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) also offers global reach, but through three distinct brands: Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut. Taco Bell continues to do the heavy lifting, delivering 7% SSS growth in the most recent quarter and strong restaurant-level margins of 23.9% in the U.S.

After a new CEO was named in June, the first order of business was putting longtime laggard Pizza Hut under strategic review. That's worth keeping an eye on, but Pizza Hut only accounts for roughly 12% of total revenue.

Like Yum, Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) operates a small, diversified portfolio of brands. Tim Hortons in Canada is a steady performer providing dependable cash flow, while Burger King is beginning to show signs of life, reporting SSS growth of 3% in the third quarter.

The stock trades around 17 times forward earnings, compared with the mid-20s for McDonald's and Yum. Combined with a dividend yield near 3.7%, the valuation makes QSR worth a look for value investors.

Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) runs a simple model designed around a limited menu and small store footprint. By focusing on chicken wings, the company can keep operations streamlined and drive digital sales, which now make up more than 70% of total sales.

In 2025, domestic same-store sales growth turned negative in the second quarter and dropped 5.6% in Q3, due in part to lapping the impressive 21% growth last year and weaker traffic in some key markets. Despite the current headwinds, the growth story remains intact. With fewer than 3,000 locations today and a long-term target of 10,000 global stores, Wingstop has a long way to go in an otherwise mature category.

The road ahead

Last year showed that restaurants can't just raise prices forever. Those who learned that lesson are now working to stabilize guest visits, while the others seek to take market share by focusing on value.

For investors seeking blue chip exposure, McDonald's and Yum! Brands continue to offer stability and dividend yields of around 2%. Meanwhile, Wingstop is more appealing for investors willing to pay a premium for growth, and RBI stands out for its higher yield and reasonable valuation.

Should you buy stock in Yum! Brands right now?

Before you buy stock in Yum! Brands, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Yum! Brands wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $448,476!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,180,126!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 945% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 30, 2026.

Bryan White has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International and Wingstop. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.