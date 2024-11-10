Moorgate Investments Acquires Significant Stake in Good Drinks

Good Drinks Australia Ltd (AU:GDA) has released an update.

Moorgate Investments Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Good Drinks Australia Ltd, acquiring a 5.40% voting power through 7,133,271 ordinary shares. This move marks a significant stake in the company, potentially influencing future shareholder decisions. Investors might find this a noteworthy development in the company’s stock dynamics.

For further insights into AU:GDA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.