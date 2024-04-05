Moomoo and Nasdaq Celebrate Six-Year Partnership and Announce a Global Strategic Partnership to Continue Promoting Investor Education

SYDNEY, April 19, 2024 - Moomoo, one of the world's leading investment and trading platforms, and Nasdaq celebrate their six-year collaboration and announce a new Global Strategic Partnership to continue promoting investor education and market access. The signing ceremony of the Global Strategic Partnership was held in The American Club, Singapore on April 18.

The ceremony was attended by leadership teams including: Robin Xu, Senior Vice President of moomoo's parent company, Futu Holdings; Echo Zhao, Singapore Country Head at Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd.; and Gavin Chia, CEO at Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd.; along with Nasdaq's Oliver Albers, Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Intelligence; Brandon Tepper, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Data; Tomas Franczyk, Managing Director and Head of Investment Intelligence APAC; Anny Liu, Managing Director of Investment Intelligence China & Singapore.

"We hold Nasdaq's dedication to creating equitable opportunities in high regard, as it mirrors our commitment to fostering financial inclusivity and helping retail investors from diverse backgrounds realize their full potential," said Mr. Robin Xu, Senior Vice President of moomoo's parent company, Futu Holdings. "Since moomoo's inception, our alliance with Nasdaq has been pivotal in our mission, which is to grant retail investors access to professional-grade data and instill confidence and control in their investing journey. The inspiring accounts about moomoo's data offering we've heard from our users, who are from various countries and regions, reinforce the value of our work and our belief in the path we've chosen."

Moomoo, an all-in investment platform, provides retail investors access to Nasdaq TotalView®, a data product that includes full order book depth including every single quote and order at every price level in Nasdaq-, NYSE-, NYSE American- and regional-listed securities trading on Nasdaq.

"We're continuing to hear from global investors about the need for transparency and their interest in gaining access to the U.S. markets," said Brandon Tepper, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Data. "We're excited to continue growing our partnership with moomoo to support retail investors through educational content to help make more informed investment decisions as they navigate the financial ecosystem."

Working together, the enhanced partnership between moomoo and Nasdaq is set to introduce more innovative educational initiatives in the future and unlock more opportunities that help empower investors across the globe.



About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, Moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, Moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, we take pride in our role as a global strategic partner of the Nasdaq, earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Benzinga and Fintech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its cutting edge, inclusive approach to investing.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or feel free to email: pr@moomoo.com.

SOURCE moomoo